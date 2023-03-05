NASCAR star Chase Elliott jokes about the 'March section of his script' after suffering leg injury

NASCAR star Chase Elliott tried to make light of his injury on Sunday ahead of the third race of the 2023 season.

Elliott is out indefinitely after a snowboarding accident led to a three-hour surgery to repair a fractured tibia. He injured his left leg in Colorado on Friday. Hendrick Motorsports general manager Jeff Andrews said Saturday that Elliott’s surgery was successful but there was no timetable for his return.

Josh Berry will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet in the Cup Series race in Las Vegas.

Elliott, who won the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship, fired off a tweet joking about his "script" for the month of March.

"It has come to my attention that the formal request I submitted for a slight edit to the March section of my script was indeed… declined," he wrote.

The "script" jokes took off toward the end of the NFL season.

Andrews said the process has begun to attain a waiver from NASCAR for Elliott to be eligible for this year’s playoffs. Waivers have been granted to other drivers for various circumstances.

He finished in second place in California last week after getting involved in a wreck in Daytona and was forced out of the event.

He is a second-generation driver and the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott. He’s NASCAR’s five-time fan-voted most popular driver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.