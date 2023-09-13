Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR reinstates Noah Gragson after liking George Floyd meme; driver says he's a 'better person'

Gragson was suspended indefinitely last month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
NASCAR reinstated Noah Gragson on Tuesday after the driver was suspended for liking a George Floyd meme on social media.

The organization said that Gragson "has completed diversity and inclusion training with our partners at RISE." The former Legacy Motor Club racer released a separate statement on his reinstatement.

Noah Gragson smiles

NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway Feb. 19, 2023. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to NASCAR for reinstating me. Over the past several weeks, I have dedicated myself to personal growth and reflection, and I believe I have become a better person because of it," Gragson said. "I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and the NASCAR industry.

"I am now more focused and committed than ever to representing my future team in the best way possible. I’m eager to get back behind the wheel and compete at the highest level, giving it my all on and off the track. Thank you to everyone who have been a part of this journey, and I can’t wait to make the most of this second chance."

Noah Gragson at the 2023 Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway Feb. 18, 2023. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Gragson and Legacy Motor Club parted ways after he was suspended. The team announced that John Hunter Nemechek will drive the No. 42 car.

NASCAR announced an indefinite suspension for Gragson back on Aug. 5. NASCAR said he violated the member conduct section of the rule book.

Noah Gragson at Richmond

Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Gragson was in his first full season running in the Cup series and is 33rd in the standings with no top-10 finishes.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.