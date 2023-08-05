Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR indefinitely suspends driver after liking George Floyd meme

Noah Gragson is in his first full season in the Cup series

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club have suspended driver Noah Gragson over his actions on social media. 

NASCAR confirmed to Fox Sports that the suspension is related to a meme making fun of the death of George Floyd, a post which Gragson had liked. 

Noah Gragson drives during practice

Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 22, 2023, in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.  (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

"We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team," Legacy Motor Club said. "Josh Berry will drive the No. 42 entry for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan." 

NASCAR then announced an indefinite suspension for Gragson for violating the member conduct section of the NASCAR Rule Book

Noah Gragson waits on the grid

Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023, in Richmond, Virginia.  (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

"NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson," NASCAR said. "Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension."

Gragson is in his first full season running in the Cup series and is 33rd in the standings with no top-10 finishes. 

Noah Gragson walks the grid

Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, walks the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023, in Richmond, Virginia.  (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

"I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media," Gragson posted on Twitter. "I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone.

"I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple."

It will be the ninth Cup series start for Berry, who will be racing in place of Gragson. 

