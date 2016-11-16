Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Nascar
Published
Last Update January 30, 2017

NASCAR issues warnings to seven Sprint Cup teams after Phoenix

By Chase Wilhelm | FoxSports
AVONDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, leads a restart during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 13, 2016 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, leads a restart during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 13, 2016 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR handed down warnings to seven Sprint Cup Series teams and six XFINITY Series teams following Phoenix International Raceway.

Brad Keselowski's No. 2 team received its second and third warnings after failing pre-race template inspection twice and the pre-race Laser Inspection Station (LIS) three times.

The warnings mean Keselowski will lose 15 minutes of practice time this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Championship 4 driver Joey Logano's No. 22 team received its first warning for failing pre-race LIS twice.

Teams of Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. received their second warnings, as Elliott's No. 24 failed pre-race LIS twice, while Truex's No. 78 failed LIS twice prior to qualifying.

See the complete Phoenix penalty report for both series below.