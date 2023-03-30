NASCAR fines Daniel Suarez $50,000 after bumping Alex Bowman’s car on pit road post-race

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez has been fined $50,000 for hitting another car on pit road following the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas over the weekend.

NASCAR fined the 31-year-old race car driver for making "contact with another vehicle on pit road after the race," where he placed 27th.

He hit both his racing teammate Ross Chastain from behind and then Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman.

"He just thought I drove in and tried to drive through him," Bowman said after the race. "Daniel and I, we’ve been teammates in the past, raced together a long time. I respect the hell out of him. I’m sure he’s still not super happy. Just tried to explain that I wouldn’t race him like that, that I was shoved in there."

The outburst seemingly stemmed from an incident in overtime at the end of the race when Bowman hit Suarez as the field moved around the first turn of the track.

Chase Briscoe appeared to run into Chastain, who hit Bowman, who then hit Suarez, sparking the chain reaction that pushed Suarez to the back of the pack.

"We were going to win the race and I just hate that I race people aggressive, clean and then I get dumped like that," Suárez said, via Fox Sports. "That's not real racing."

Tyler Reddick finished first after surviving triple overtime with 10 cautions in the final 17 laps. The race went seven laps past the scheduled distance.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.