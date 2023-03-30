Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

NASCAR fines Daniel Suarez $50,000 after bumping Alex Bowman’s car on pit road post-race

Suarez, 31, also hit teammate Ross Chastain

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez has been fined $50,000 for hitting another car on pit road following the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas over the weekend. 

NASCAR fined the 31-year-old race car driver for making "contact with another vehicle on pit road after the race," where he placed 27th. 

Daniel Suarez drives during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on March 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

Daniel Suarez drives during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on March 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

He hit both his racing teammate Ross Chastain from behind and then Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman. 

DANIEL SUAREZ APPEARS TO PURPOSELY BUMP ALEX BOWMAN ON PIT ROAD AFTER RACE

"He just thought I drove in and tried to drive through him," Bowman said after the race. "Daniel and I, we’ve been teammates in the past, raced together a long time. I respect the hell out of him. I’m sure he’s still not super happy. Just tried to explain that I wouldn’t race him like that, that I was shoved in there."

The outburst seemingly stemmed from an incident in overtime at the end of the race when Bowman hit Suarez as the field moved around the first turn of the track. 

Daniel Suarez waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on March 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

Daniel Suarez waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on March 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chase Briscoe appeared to run into Chastain, who hit Bowman, who then hit Suarez, sparking the chain reaction that pushed Suarez to the back of the pack.

"We were going to win the race and I just hate that I race people aggressive, clean and then I get dumped like that," Suárez said, via Fox Sports. "That's not real racing."

Daniel Suarez during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on March 24, 2023.

Daniel Suarez during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on March 24, 2023. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tyler Reddick finished first after surviving triple overtime with 10 cautions in the final 17 laps. The race went seven laps past the scheduled distance.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.