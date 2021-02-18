Expand / Collapse search
Naomi Osaka edges out Serena Williams at Australian Open

Osaka also beat Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open final and won the U.S. Open last year, along with the Australian Open in 2019

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Naomi Osaka has beaten Serena Williams in the Australian Open semifinals, halting Williams’ effort for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Osaka has extended the winning streak to 20 matches, besting Williams in a five-game run after Williams won the first two games.

Japan's Naomi Osaka, left, is congratulated by United States' Serena Williams after winning their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Williams' finished with 24 unforced errors and just 12 winners, allowing Osaka, of Japan, to reach her fourth major final after beating her American rival: 6-3, 6-4.

Williams won her 23rd major championship at Melbourne Park in 2017 but remained one behind Margaret Court's mark for the most in history.

On Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. EST), Osaka will meet a first-time Grand Slam finalist for the championship. No. 22 Jennifer Brady of the United States was scheduled to face No. 25 Karolina Muchova in Thursday’s second semifinal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.