Nancy Pelosi
Published

Nancy Pelosi set to throw first pitch for Nationals' annual LGBTQ+ 'Night OUT' on Tuesday

Pelosi, 83, is being recognized for her years of fighting for LGBTQ+ rights

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Washington Nationals announced Monday that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will be throwing out the first pitch for the team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. 

The ceremonial first pitch comes on the Nats’ annual "Night OUT" game, which is an LGBTQ+ event that stands as the league’s longest-running one compared to the rest of the franchises. 

Pelosi "is being recognized for her long-standing commitment to fighting for the rights and dignities of the LGBTQ+ community," the Nationals said in a statement Monday. 

Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaking

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will throw out the first pitch for the Nationals' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.  (Fox News )

As part of the event, the Nationals are giving a portion of their ticket sales for their "Night OUT," which will be their 18th installment on Tuesday night, to Team DC. 

This organization helps to educate "the LGBTQ community on the benefits of individual and team sports participation." So $5 of every ticket sold will be donated to Team DC. 

Pride events have been common in professional sports for years, but the Los Angeles Dodgers have recently come under fire for their night, which is scheduled for June 16. 

After reconsideration, they reinvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to honor them during their Pride Night, which has sparked controversy, including from within their own clubhouse. 

Nancy-Pelosi-Chuck-Schumer-gas-prices-US-Capitol-Washington-DC

Nancy Pelosi, with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, recently stepped down as House speaker. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Blake Treinen objected to the invitation, as the satirical LGBTQ+ advocacy group is known to perform exaggerative acts in public that showcase anti-Catholic imagery. 

Pelosi, 83, recently stepped down as speaker of the House after serving in the role since 2019. It was her second stint doing so, as she previously served from 2007-2011.

Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol

Nancy Pelosi has represented California’s 11th Congressional District in the House since 1987. (Getty Images)

Pelosi has represented California’s 11th Congressional District in the House since 1987.

