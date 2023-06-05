Nancy Pelosi set to throw first pitch for Nationals' annual LGBTQ+ 'Night OUT' on Tuesday

The Washington Nationals announced Monday that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will be throwing out the first pitch for the team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

The ceremonial first pitch comes on the Nats’ annual "Night OUT" game, which is an LGBTQ+ event that stands as the league’s longest-running one compared to the rest of the franchises.

Pelosi "is being recognized for her long-standing commitment to fighting for the rights and dignities of the LGBTQ+ community," the Nationals said in a statement Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As part of the event, the Nationals are giving a portion of their ticket sales for their "Night OUT," which will be their 18th installment on Tuesday night, to Team DC.

This organization helps to educate "the LGBTQ community on the benefits of individual and team sports participation." So $5 of every ticket sold will be donated to Team DC.

NATIONALS' STEPHEN STRASBURG, WHO ONCE SIGNED RECORD-BREAKING CONTRACT, HAS ‘SEVERE NERVE DAMAGE': REPORT

Pride events have been common in professional sports for years, but the Los Angeles Dodgers have recently come under fire for their night, which is scheduled for June 16.

After reconsideration, they reinvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to honor them during their Pride Night, which has sparked controversy, including from within their own clubhouse.

Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Blake Treinen objected to the invitation, as the satirical LGBTQ+ advocacy group is known to perform exaggerative acts in public that showcase anti-Catholic imagery.

Pelosi, 83, recently stepped down as speaker of the House after serving in the role since 2019. It was her second stint doing so, as she previously served from 2007-2011.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelosi has represented California’s 11th Congressional District in the House since 1987.