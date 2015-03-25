M's call up top pick in 2012 draft Zunino

Mike Zunino, the third overall pick in last year's MLB Draft, has been called up from Triple-A Tacoma by the Seattle Mariners prior to their contest Tuesday with the Houston Astros.

Zunino will be in a major league uniform after playing in just 91 minor league games, during which time he has combined to hit for a .295 average with 24 home runs, 26 doubles and 86 runs batted in.

The 22-year-old out of Florida played in 47 games for Tacoma this season and although he batted for just a .238 average, he slugged 11 homers, 12 doubles and drove in 43 runs.

Zunino will be the first position player to be called up from the 2012 MLB Draft. Five others have reached the major leagues from that draft, but all are pitchers.

The young catcher entered the season as the team's top prospect and was ranked 17th best in all of baseball by Baseball America.

The Florida native was the 2012 recipient of the Golden Spikes Award and was named Johnny Bench Catcher of the Year during his junior season with the Gators.

To make room on the roster for Zunino, the Mariners designated catcher Brandon Bantz for assignment.