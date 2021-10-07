Expand / Collapse search
Clemson Tigers
Published

Mounting injuries force Clemson to alter schedule

Clemson left last Saturday’s uninspiring win over Boston College with a slew of banged up players, forcing Swinney to alter practice plans

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Stumbling through October with nearly as many losses as wins, the Clemson football team could clearly use some practice. Unfortunately for the Tigers, they’ll be forced to take more mental reps than physical ones, thanks to a rash of injuries that has limited the team’s on-field work.

"It’s really not physical at this point," said head coach Dabo Swinney.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, right, speaks with officials during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, right, speaks with officials during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Clemson left last Saturday’s uninspiring win over Boston College with a slew of banged up players, forcing Swinney to alter practice plans.

"We usually get one really good day of competitive work, but I just don’t think we’ll be able to do that. Maybe some with the younger guys," Swinney told reporters following practice. "But we have a lot of guys that have played a lot of snaps. It’s really not physical at this point."

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) walk off the field after an NCAA college football game against Boston College   Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (Josh Morgan/Pool Photo via AP)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) walk off the field after an NCAA college football game against Boston College   Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (Josh Morgan/Pool Photo via AP)

Fortunately for the Tigers, who have fallen out of the Top 25 for the first time in seven seasons, they’re in the midst of an off-week and won’t play again until an away game with Syracuse on October 15h.

"The open date comes at a good time for us," said Swinney. "We are a MASH unit. We have a lot of guys who would have a hard time playing this week. We can get a head start on Syracuse and get healthy."

Prepping for Syracuse requires the Tigers to change not just their on-field practice routine, but also their schedule.

Clemson quarterback D. J. Uiagalelei (5) celebrates a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Edward M. Pio Roda)

Clemson quarterback D. J. Uiagalelei (5) celebrates a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Edward M. Pio Roda)

"We have to adjust a little bit. It’s not a normal open date because our next game is on a Friday night. So we’ll have to practice on Sunday… We have to get some bodies healed up and work on the basics and details," added Swinney. "We need to get in some cross-over and self-scout stuff we will do as a staff. We have a good plan as far as how we’re going to be on the field and when."

The good news is, without a game this week, Clemson can avoid the pain of a third loss before the middle of October.