Mother of late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew says sons are ‘happy fans in heaven’ after Eagles win

The Philadelphia Eagles heading to Super Bowl LIX had Jane Gaudreau, the mother of late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, and his brother Matthew, thinking about her two sons on Sunday night.

Hockey may be the Gaudreau family’s top sport, but being from South New Jersey, the Eagles are just as prominent.

Jane shared a picture on her social media accounts of her two sons wearing custom Gaudreau Eagles jerseys after the 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders sent Philadelphia back to the "Big Game."

"I know two incredibly happy fans in heaven," Jane wrote on Instagram. "GO BIRDS!!!!!! Going to the Super Bowl for the boys!!! One more win."

Jane also shared the picture on X, adding "Miss and love you boys!" with two green hearts for the Eagles’ main jersey color.

Before the Eagles’ 2024 regular season began, tragedy struck the Gaudreau family and the entire hockey world as Johnny and Matthew were killed by a drunk driver in Oldmans Township, New Jersey — the day before their sister’s wedding. The Gaudreau brothers were riding bikes when Sean M. Higgins fatally struck them with his vehicle.

Earlier this month, Higgins turned down the prosecution’s offer of 35 years in prison, pleading not guilty to his charges stemming from the incident.

Higgins, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, evidence tampering and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police noted that Higgins had a blood alcohol level of .087, above New Jersey's legal limit to drive, and he failed a field sobriety test. Police also said Higgins was driving aggressively, which included speeding up to drive around multiple vehicles, when he hit the Gaudreaus.

The Gaudreau family was in the courtroom to witness Higgins’ hearing, and two days after, Jane posted quotes on her Instagram seemingly about what her and her family are going through.

"Sometimes life is hard," the first quote read. "Some days are very rough, and sometimes you just have to cry before you can move forward…And that’s okay."

"When you have a bad day – a really bad day – try and treat the world better than it treated you," the second quote, which is from Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, read.

It's not yet been determined when Higgins is due next in court, though a trial is upcoming.

Although it may not be hockey, love for the Eagles has the Gaudreau family celebrating, and they know Johnny and Matthew will be looking down on New Orleans on Feb. 9 hoping their Eagles can lift the Lombardi Trophy once again.

