Mom of Giants’ Cam Skattebo says young NFL star would ‘run into telephone poles’ in resurfaced interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo is quickly making a name for himself in the NFL.

The former Arizona State standout has become known for his eccentric personality – both on and off the field.

After a stellar performance in the Giants’ 34-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, an ESPN interview with Skattebo’s mother from January resurfaced, giving even more insight into the running back’s unique mindset.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Cameron’s always been able to figure out how to get up over or through things," Becky Skattebo said in the clip. "He would get out of any cart seat you could find. That’s how he ended up with the ‘Houdini’ nickname because if he didn’t want to be somewhere, he was getting out of the situation he was in."

She went on to say that Skattebo became involved in football at a young age because of his older brother, revealing a bizarre habit the running back developed.

EAGLES GET BLOWN OUT BY GIANTS AFTER RUNNING TUSH PUSH PLAY 4 STRAIGHT TIMES, INCITING BACKLASH

"He would put his brother’s shoulder pads on and he would run into telephone poles. Once he got onto the field, it was no surprise the punishment he inflicted on his own body and everybody else."

Skattebo is coming off his best performance of this season. He rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns in the Giants’ upset win over the Eagles. Fellow rookie Jaxson Dart also had a rushing touchdown and another passing score in the Thursday victory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm going to sleep with No. 3 tonight as my pillow," Skattebo said while holding up a game ball after the game. "We played hard, and props to the guys up front for all the effort they gave me and this team."

The Giants improved to 2-4 and will move on to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.