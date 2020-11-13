Mo Salah tests positive for coronavirus, Egyptian national team says

Mohamed Salah tested positive for the coronavirus, the Egyptian national team announced Friday.

The Liverpool striker was set to play for Egypt in a match against Togo on Saturday before it was announced that he was dealing with a positive coronavirus test. The organization said Salah was not experiencing any symptoms.

Salah has been one of the most important players for Liverpool since he joined the club from Roma prior to the start of the 2017-18 season. He helped the team win the English Premier League during the 2019-20 season. He played in 34 matches, recorded 19 goals and had 10 assists.

"The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the coronavirus, after his test came out positive ... although he does not suffer from any symptoms ... while the other members of the team were negative," the Egyptian national team tweeted.

He also helped Liverpool make an improbable run in the Champions League in 2019. He scored a goal in the Champions League final against Tottenham. Liverpool won, 2-0.

Salah is a two-time African Football of the Year and one-time PFA Players’ Player of the Year and FWA Football of the Year.

He last played for Egypt in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. In four matches, he scored two goals.

He is not the only major soccer player to have tested positive for the coronavirus this year. Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimović also have dealt with the illness.