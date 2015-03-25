MLS suspends Schallibaum; rescinds Olsen suspension

Major League Soccer announced Friday that Montreal Impact head coach Marco Schallibaum has been suspended one additional game and issued an additional fine of $5,000 for his repeated misbehavior.

Schallibaum was ejected by the referee during Montreal's match against D.C. United on Aug. 17. He has been dismissed by a referee in three games this season and suspended by the MLS Disciplinary Committee for entering the field of play on another occasion.

Don Garber, MLS Commissioner, also rescinded the automatic one-game suspension and fine that D.C. United Head Coach Ben Olsen received for being dismissed by the referee during the Aug. 17 game in Montreal.