MLS goalkeeper Holden Trent dead at 25

Holden Trent, a Major League Soccer goalkeeper who was on the Philadelphia Union, has died, officials announced on Saturday. He was 25.

The team didn’t reveal a cause of death. Trent’s family said in a post on his Instagram account he had been in the intensive care unit of a hospital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent," the Union said. "While he was a wonderful player and fierce competitor, he was more importantly a devoted son, brother, fiancé, and teammate who made those around him better.

"He embodied the true meaning of determination, dedication and perseverance, and he will be deeply missed. We extend our greatest sympathies to his family, his fiancé, and his friends."

Trent’s family thanked supporters for their thoughts and prayers.

LIONEL MESSI, INTER MIAMI START MLS PLAYOFFS WITH 2-1 WIN OVER ATLANTA UNITED

"We want to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Holden passed away this afternoon surrounded by his family and friends," the Trent family said.

"Details on services and celebration of life are forthcoming. Our family is deeply touched to see and experience the love you all have for Holden."

Trent was the 28th pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of High Point University. He had yet to make his MLS debut with the Union and instead was playing in Union II this season in MLS Next Pro.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Major League Soccer joins the Philadelphia Union and our entire soccer community in mourning the tragic passing of Union goalkeeper Holden Trent," MLS said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.