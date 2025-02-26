MLS fines Lionel Messi over post-match incident with NYCFC coach

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi was fined on Tuesday over a startling incident with an assistant coach from New York City FC after their match to open the Major League Soccer season ended.

The amount Messi was fined was not disclosed.

Messi was leaving the field following the 2-2 draw. He had received a yellow card following a verbal exchange with referee Alexis Da Silva. He then exchanged words with NYCFC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy.

Messi began to walk away from the fracas when he turned back toward the coach and put his right hand on the back of his neck and squeezed. It is unclear what the two said to each other, but it appeared to be enough for MLS to issue the fine.

"The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi an undisclosed amount for violating the hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy following the conclusion of Inter Miami’s match against New York City FC on February 22," the league said.

Luis Suarez, Messi’s Miami teammate, was also fined an undisclosed amount "for violating the hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy during halftime" in the same match. He grabbed NYCFC Birk Risa by the back of the neck.

Inter Miami followed the controversy with a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City later Tuesday to advance to the next round of the CONCACAF Championship Cup.

Messi and Suarez both scored.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.