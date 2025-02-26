Expand / Collapse search
Major League Soccer

MLS fines Lionel Messi over post-match incident with NYCFC coach

Messi helped Inter Miami to a win later Tuesday night

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Inter Miami star Lionel Messi was fined on Tuesday over a startling incident with an assistant coach from New York City FC after their match to open the Major League Soccer season ended.

The amount Messi was fined was not disclosed.

Lionel Messi talks to a ref

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, talks with the referee during the first half of an MLS soccer match against New York City FC, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Messi was leaving the field following the 2-2 draw. He had received a yellow card following a verbal exchange with referee Alexis Da Silva. He then exchanged words with NYCFC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy.

Messi began to walk away from the fracas when he turned back toward the coach and put his right hand on the back of his neck and squeezed. It is unclear what the two said to each other, but it appeared to be enough for MLS to issue the fine.

Lionel Messi points

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, #10, celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Sporting Kansas City during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup soccer match on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

"The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi an undisclosed amount for violating the hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy following the conclusion of Inter Miami’s match against New York City FC on February 22," the league said.

Luis Suarez, Messi’s Miami teammate, was also fined an undisclosed amount "for violating the hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy during halftime" in the same match. He grabbed NYCFC Birk Risa by the back of the neck.

Inter Miami followed the controversy with a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City later Tuesday to advance to the next round of the CONCACAF Championship Cup.

Lionel Messi stopped

New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese stops a scoring attempt by Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, as New York City FC midfielder Justin Haak, #80, looks on, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Messi and Suarez both scored.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

