MLB suspends Victor Robles 10 games for throwing bat at pitcher

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was suspended for 10 games after he threw a bat at a pitcher while on a minor league rehab assignment in the Pacific Coast League.

Robles was playing for the Tacoma Rainiers when a ball from Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Joey Estes came high and inside. The ball went off the bat, and as Robles twirled around the catcher, he hurled the bat toward the mound.

Major League Baseball announced the suspension on Tuesday.

Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners’ president of baseball operations, told reporters before the team’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday that Robles was set to be recalled next week but the incident and subsequent suspension changed their plans.

He apologized in a post on his Instagram Stories on Monday.

"I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field," he wrote. "I let my frustration get the best of me, and I understand how that may have affected not just the game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain.

"Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I’ve been doing my best to hold it together. That’s not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I’m coming from."

The suspension will be effective on the first day Robles returns to the team’s active roster. He’s not allowed to play in any game, including additional rehab games in the minors, once the suspension begins.

Robles is appealing the disciplinary action.

