Phillies broadcaster John Kruk wonders about the creator of the 1st clock during game

Former Philadelphia Phillies star John Kruk pondered one of life’s biggest questions during the team’s game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

Kruk, who is the color commentator for NBC Sports Philadelphia, wondered about the creator of the clock.

"So, you know how I think of things when I have free time?" Kruk asked play-by-play man Tom McCarthy. "So, I was wondering. The person who invented the clock, the first clock ever. How did that person know what time it was?"

McCarthy said that was a "really good question" as Alec Bohm reached first base on an error by the second baseman in the bottom of the fourth inning. McCarthy then guessed that the person who created the clock might have used a sundial to calculate what time it was.

"Is that accurate, though?" Kruk asked.

The former first baseman said he had no answer to his own question and thought he would ask McCarthy in case he had the answer.

The inventor of the clock is pretty tricky to pinpoint. Ancient civilizations developed the first timekeeping devices. The first sundials and water clocks were determined to have been used in 1200 B.C. by the ancient Egyptians and Babylonians. Several inventors helped further develop the clock, and most people nowadays have turned to digital devices over analog.

Kruk is definitely one to keep asking world questions in the middle of baseball games. He’s keen to find another brainbuster to keep fans guessing.