©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Seattle Mariners

Mariners' Victor Robles throws bat at pitcher during minor league game

Robles was with the Tacoma Rainiers on a rehab assignment

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles threw his bat toward the mound in a heated incident during a minor league baseball game as he competed for the Tacoma Rainiers.

The incident occurred in the top of the third inning against the Las Vegas Aviators in a Pacific Coast League game. Joey Estes was on the mound for Las Vegas when he threw high and inside at Robles. The outfielder swung and it appeared the ball hit the barrel of the bat.

Victor Robles at the plate

Apr 2, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA;  Seattle Mariners right fielder Victor Robles (10) hits a two-run double during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park.  (Stephen Brashear/Imagn Images)

Robles tried to get out of the way but to no avail. Instead, he walked around the catcher, took his bat and threw it at Estes. Robles was immediately ejected from the game and was held back from charging the mound.

The broadcast showed Robles also tossing a water cooler from the dugout onto the field as his meltdown continued.

Victor Robles in the dugout

Sep 29, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Victor Robles (10) celebrates after scoring a run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park.  (Steven Bisig/Imagn Images)

The Aviators won the game, 12-7. Victor Labrada, who came into the game for Robles, finished 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Robles, who won a World Series title with the Washington Nationals in 2019, signed with the Mariners in the 2024 season after he was released in the middle of the year. He played for Seattle in 10 games this season, hitting .273 with an OPS of .624.

Victor Robles at photo day

Feb 20, 2025; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles poses for a portrait during media day at Peoria Sports Complex.  (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

He was with the Rainiers on a rehab assignment after he missed some significant time due to an injury. He was hitting .357 in Tacoma going into the game against the Aviators.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

