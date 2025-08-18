Mariners' Victor Robles throws bat at pitcher during minor league game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles threw his bat toward the mound in a heated incident during a minor league baseball game as he competed for the Tacoma Rainiers.

The incident occurred in the top of the third inning against the Las Vegas Aviators in a Pacific Coast League game. Joey Estes was on the mound for Las Vegas when he threw high and inside at Robles. The outfielder swung and it appeared the ball hit the barrel of the bat.

Robles tried to get out of the way but to no avail. Instead, he walked around the catcher, took his bat and threw it at Estes. Robles was immediately ejected from the game and was held back from charging the mound.

The broadcast showed Robles also tossing a water cooler from the dugout onto the field as his meltdown continued.

The Aviators won the game, 12-7. Victor Labrada, who came into the game for Robles, finished 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Robles, who won a World Series title with the Washington Nationals in 2019, signed with the Mariners in the 2024 season after he was released in the middle of the year. He played for Seattle in 10 games this season, hitting .273 with an OPS of .624.

He was with the Rainiers on a rehab assignment after he missed some significant time due to an injury. He was hitting .357 in Tacoma going into the game against the Aviators.