MLB Postseason: What to know about 2023 wild-card series

The MLB Postseason is upon us and the relatively new format of having a wild-card round in both the American and National Leagues will return Tuesday.

The best-of-three series run through Thursday with the winners moving on to the Division Series. The Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros received byes on the American Leagues side as the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have byes in the National League.

After a riveting 2023 season, the wild-card series is set. Here’s what to know about the four series that will take place over the next three days.

(3) Twins vs. (6) Blue Jays

The Minnesota Twins are entering the postseason as division winners for the first time since the shortened 2020 season. It was the first time they appeared in the wild-card playoffs but were swept in the best-of-three. Last year, the team finished 14 games out of first place. The team was last in the ALCS in 2002.

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Blue Jays made the playoffs after competing in one of the toughest divisions in baseball. The Orioles won 101 games and the Tampa Bay Rays won 99 games. Behind Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto could make some noise in the postseason. The team was last in the ALCS in 2016.

The Twins finished the season 87-75. The Blue Jays were 89-73. Each game in the series will be played in Minnesota.

Game 1: Tuesday, 4:38 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wednesday, 4:38 p.m. ET

Game 3: Thursday, 4:38 p.m. ET (if necessary)

--

(4) Rays vs. (5) Rangers

The Tampa Bay Rays won 99 games during the 2023 season despite some injuries and the suspension to Wander Franco. The team has won at least 99 games in two of the last three seasons. However, last year they were upended in the wild-card round. The team made it to the World Series during the 2020 season but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

The Texas Rangers loaded up their roster for this moment. Texas snuck into the playoffs despite a strong American League West Division that saw the Astros win and the Seattle Mariners narrowly miss the postseason completely. Marcus Semien and Corey Seager led the Rangers to their best record since 2016. It was also the last time they made the playoffs.

Tampa Bay finished the season 99-63. Texas finished 90-72. The series will be played in Tampa, Florida.

Game 1: Tuesday, 3:08 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wednesday, 3:08 p.m. ET

Game 3: Thursday, 3:08 p.m. ET (if necessary)

--

(3) Brewers vs. (6) Diamondbacks

The Milwaukee Brewers had to scratch and claw to break out and get ahead far enough to win the National League Central. The Brewers were 17-9 in August and 17-11 in September on their way to their second division title in three years. The last time the Brewers were in the playoffs was in 2021, but they lost in the division series.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are back in the postseason for the first time since the 2017 season and only the third time since 2010. Torey Lovullo has managed to guide this team from 110 losses to 84 wins and the sixth seed in the playoffs. Christian Walker and Corbin Carroll have the team in good shape.

Milwaukee finished 92-70. Arizona was 84-78. The series will be played in Milwaukee.

Game 1: Tuesday, 7:08 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wednesday, 7:08 p.m. ET

Game 3: Thursday, 7:08 p.m. ET (if necessary)

--

(4) Phillies vs. (5) Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies had a World Series run last year but lost to the Houston Astros. Can Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos muster up another run? Will Bryson Stott take a leap in the postseason? Philadelphia certainly hopes so. The team won 90 games for the first time since 2011. It’s been 11 months of heartbreak for Philly fans, but the Phillies have a good opportunity to turn things around.

The Miami Marlins are standing in the Phillies’ way. The Marlins have a good streak – when they made the playoffs in 162-game seasons, they’ve won the World Series. It’s a little bit more difficult than 2003, but the Marlins have a fun team with Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Josh Bell. The Marlins surged in late September to get past the Chicago Cubs and clinch the wild-card spot.

The Phillies were 90-72. The Marlins were 84-77. The series will be played in Philadelphia.

Game 1: Tuesday, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wednesday, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 3: Thursday, 8:08 p.m. ET (if necessary)