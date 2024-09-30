MLB playoff bracket set as Braves beat Mets to secure final NL Wild Card spot

The MLB playoff bracket is set, as the Atlanta Braves are the final team to earn a National League Wild Card spot after beating the New York Mets, 3-0, in the second game of their doubleheader on Monday.

The Mets had already secured their spot in the NL Wild Card, as they won a thrilling first game against the Braves thanks to a go-ahead two-run homer by Francisco Lindor in the top of the ninth inning.

But the theatrics were not present in this game, as the Mets didn’t deploy their best lineup to keep players fresh for Game 1 of their Wild Card matchup on Tuesday. And their NL East foe in the Braves were not complaining, as they got the runs they needed to punch their postseason ticket.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, though, were not fans of the second game result in Atlanta on Monday, as they needed one of the teams to sweep the other to secure that final Wild Card spot. So, there will be a new National League pennant winner this year after the D-Backs won it last season.

Atlanta got on the board early in this one, as Gio Urshela hit a flare single to score Jorge Soler in the bottom of the second inning.

That one run was the only difference until the bottom of the seventh inning when Marcel Ozuna laced a single to left field that scored Sean Murphy and Ozzie Albies to pad the Braves’ lead.

Meanwhile, the Mets were having trouble hitting Grant Holmes, who went much further than manager Brian Snitker expected. He finished with four innings and just one hit, while striking out seven.

The Braves unloaded their pitching staff to ensure the Mets wouldn’t go on a run, and it worked as Atlanta let up just three total hits in the victory.

Now, the Braves will be heading out to San Diego to face the Padres in the best-of-three Wild Card series, while the Mets will be facing off against the Milwaukee Brewers.

And while Atlanta obviously loves being able to play for a World Series title, they are expected to miss a crucial arm.

Snitker told reporters that ace Chris Sale is not expected to pitch in the series with San Diego after being scratched from his regularly scheduled start on Monday with back spasms.

It was expected the Braves were saving Sale for the second game of the doubleheader if they lost to the Mets on Monday, but he started to experience back spasms that kept him from going. Sale had a resurgent season this season, pitching to a 2.38 ERA over 177.2 innings, so he will certainly be missed.

The Braves will begin their series with the Padres at 8:38 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday, with all of their games on the road.

