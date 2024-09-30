Mets clinch NL Wild Card spot as Francisco Lindor's clutch 9th-inning home run leads to win over Braves

The feeling of October playoff baseball started one day early

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves had a thrilling first game of their doubleheader to determine who will be a Wild Card team in the National League.

After a late-inning back-and-forth on the scoreboard, it’s the Mets who have punched their ticket to the postseason with an 8-7 victory.

Now, before recapping this wild ending, the Braves still have a chance to get into the playoffs themselves as the final wild card team if they win the second game of this doubleheader.

However, if the Mets win, the Arizona Diamondbacks will take that final spot. They’re certainly rooting for New York, as they knew heading into Monday they needed a sweep from one of the NL East rivals.

