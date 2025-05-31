Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Sports

Orioles' Coby Mayo criticized for baserunning tactic, and benches clear in Baltimore

Incident during MLB game triggers exchange between Mayo and Lenyn Sosa, prompting benches to clear

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
White Sox vs. Orioles Highlights | MLB on FOX Video

White Sox vs. Orioles Highlights | MLB on FOX

Check out the best moments between the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Orioles' Coby Mayo took some heat Saturday during his team's 4-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. 

In the bottom of the fourth inning, with two outs and a runner on second, Mayo hit a single to left field for his first career MLB RBI. 

When Mayo attempted to advance to second base after the hit, the White Sox threw the ball back in and caught Mayo in a rundown between first and second base. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lenyn Sosa (50) of the Chicago White Sox pushes Coby Mayo (16) of the Baltimore Orioles after getting pushed in a rundown in the fourth inning that led to the benches clearing at Oriole Park at Camden Yards May 31, 2025, in Baltimore.  

Lenyn Sosa (50) of the Chicago White Sox pushes Coby Mayo (16) of the Baltimore Orioles after getting pushed in a rundown in the fourth inning that led to the benches clearing at Oriole Park at Camden Yards May 31, 2025, in Baltimore.   (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Then Mayo appeared to try and draw interference when he ran out of the baseline to avoid the tag and ran into White Sox infielder Lenyn Sosa. Mayo fell to the ground on his back on the infield grass and was tagged out. 

DODGERS BEAT YANKEES IN WORLD SERIES REMATCH WITH COMEBACK WIN POWERED BY SHOHEI OHTANI'S TWO HOMERS

Orioles mascot on field

The Baltimore Orioles mascot performs before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards June 14, 2024, in Baltimore. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Mayo then exchanged words with White Sox infielders Miguel Vargas and Sosa, and umpires stood near them as the conversation intensified. Eventually, Mayo retrieved his helmet and returned to the O’s dugout on the first-base line, but he reached out his right hand and shoved Sosa in the chest on the way. Rojas then shoved Mayo from behind. 

The shoving prompted both benches and bullpens to clear, and the teams converged in the middle of the field. Umpires eventually restored order before anything got physical, and both teams retreated. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coby Mayo

Coby Mayo, right, of the Baltimore Orioles pushes Lenyn Sosa of the Chicago White Sox in a rundown in the fourth inning that led to a bench-clearing incident at Oriole Park at Camden Yards May 31, 2025, in Baltimore.   (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Mayo was criticized for the stunt on social media, with many calling his actions "bush league."

"Obviously, just trying to get to second base and trying to get into scoring position for Heston [Kjerstad]. [They cut] it off and got into a rundown. Obviously, just being told in the minor leagues to try to stay in a rundown, and I thought he was in the baseline, and [I was] trying to get some contact. Didn’t mean for it to escalate. I wasn’t trying to do that, it just did," Mayo told reporters. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.