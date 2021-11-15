MLB legend Chipper Jones fires back at Scott Boras over Braves remarks: 'Dude, stay in your lane'

MLB legend Chipper Jones had sharp criticism for Scott Boras on Sunday days after the baseball agent said the Atlanta Braves’ World Series win was a direct result of teams tanking.

The Braves were able to trade for Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler before the trade deadline over the summer. Each player had a helping hand in the Braves winning the World Series and Soler was named the World Series MVP.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We have seen the championship in 60 days," Boras said last week. "The rules allow them to be a less-than-.500 team at Aug. 1 and add four players, five players from teams that no longer wanted to compete, and for very little cost change the entirety of their team and season.

"And we saw this unfold to the detriment of teams that create at vast expense, planning and intellect and won over 100 games. In doing all this, we have now created an understanding that a fan would not know who the true team is until, frankly, the trading deadline.

"The Atlanta Braves are the Atlanta Braves because tanking teams said, ‘I want to get to the bottom to get those draft picks."

Jones, who spent his entire 19-year career with the Braves, pushed back on Boras' comments about his former team.

TIGERS TO SIGN PITCHER EDUARDO RODRIGUEZ: REPORTS

"Been thinking about Scott Boras’ comments on the Braves. Maybe CA should institute a muzzle mandate so stupid s--- doesn’t fly out of his mouth as easily! The pest of the west and his comments about the Braves I find especially funny since he is the head of the zit that may cause certain teams to HAVE to sell off players," Jones wrote in a series of tweets.

"Been done this way for years. His team (LAD) traded for/or signed 3 eventual/potential HOFers & didn’t get it done. But bc it paid off for the Braves, now it’s a problem? Dude, stay in your lane. No one cares what you think."

Jones referenced the Los Angeles Dodgers trading for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner and signing Albert Pujols over the course of the season. The Braves beat the Dodgers to secure the NL pennant.

Tanking in baseball is something teams, like the Houston Astros from 2011 to 2013, have been accused of doing in order to get higher draft picks but the higher pick doesn’t necessarily mean the player will work out in the minor league system or grow to be a superstar.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s much more difficult to project players in MLB than it would be in the NBA or NFL. Players in the NBA and NFL drafts who are selected in the first round are more likely to play in the same season than MLB players. Nobody from the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft made their pro debut this season, and only two from the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft have played in the majors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.