Detroit Tigers
Tigers to sign pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez: reports

Eduardo Rodriguez' reported deal marks the first splash of the MLB offseason

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Detroit Tigers appeared to have made the first splash in the MLB offseason.

The Tigers are reportedly set to sign left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to a five-year deal. According to ESPN, the deal would be worth between $77 million and $80 million.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Washington.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Rodriguez was one of the pitchers who was drawing interest early on the free-agent market. The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels were also interested in the pitcher, according to MLB Network.

The New York Post reported Rodriguez’s deal would include an opt-out clause while the Detroit Free Press added that Rodriguez will have a no-trade clause and about $3 million in incentives.

Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The former Boston Red Sox pitcher was given a qualifying offer but Rodriguez rejected.

Once the deal is official, Rodriguez could immediately become the No. 1 starter on the Tigers’ staff. The rotation already includes righties Casey Mize and Matt Manning as well as lefties Tarik Skubal and Tyler Alexander. The team also has lefty Joey Wentz and righty Reese Olson in their farm system.

Rodriguez pitched for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 and again in 2021. He skipped the 2020 season after developing a post-COVID-19 heart issue.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, left, pulls starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Washington.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, left, pulls starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

He came back in 2021 and started 31 games for the Red Sox. He had a 4.74 ERA and 185 strikeouts. Additionally, he recorded a 3.32 FIP, a 100 ERA+ and a bWAR of 1.9.

