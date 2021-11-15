Tigers to sign pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez: reports

The Detroit Tigers appeared to have made the first splash in the MLB offseason.

The Tigers are reportedly set to sign left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to a five-year deal. According to ESPN, the deal would be worth between $77 million and $80 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodriguez was one of the pitchers who was drawing interest early on the free-agent market. The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels were also interested in the pitcher, according to MLB Network.

The New York Post reported Rodriguez’s deal would include an opt-out clause while the Detroit Free Press added that Rodriguez will have a no-trade clause and about $3 million in incentives.

AARON JUDGE HOPEFUL TO BE WITH YANKEES 'FOR THE NEXT 10 YEARS'

The former Boston Red Sox pitcher was given a qualifying offer but Rodriguez rejected.

Once the deal is official, Rodriguez could immediately become the No. 1 starter on the Tigers’ staff. The rotation already includes righties Casey Mize and Matt Manning as well as lefties Tarik Skubal and Tyler Alexander. The team also has lefty Joey Wentz and righty Reese Olson in their farm system.

Rodriguez pitched for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 and again in 2021. He skipped the 2020 season after developing a post-COVID-19 heart issue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He came back in 2021 and started 31 games for the Red Sox. He had a 4.74 ERA and 185 strikeouts. Additionally, he recorded a 3.32 FIP, a 100 ERA+ and a bWAR of 1.9.