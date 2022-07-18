MLB Home Run Derby 2022: Pete Alonso looks to win third consecutive title

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The MLB Home Run Derby is set for Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in what is usually a fun lead-up to the All-Star Game.

There will be seven challengers looking to take the crown from New York Mets slugger Peter Alonso as the first baseman looks to become the first person to win the Derby three consecutive times and tie Ken Griffey Jr. for most wins all-time with three.

Alonso beat Trey Mancini in last year’s competition 23-22. He defeated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2019 23-22 as well. There was no competition in 2020 due to the shortened season over the coronavirus pandemic.

Read below to see who the participants of this year’s Home Run Derby are.

Kyle Schwarber

Team: Philadelphia Phillies

Position: Outfielder

Home runs: 29

Farthest dinger: 468 feet

Albert Pujols

Team: St. Louis Cardinals

Position: Designated hitter

Home runs: 6

Farthest dinger: 426 feet

Juan Soto

Team: Washington Nationals

Position: Outfielder

Home runs: 20

Farthest dinger: 451 feet

Jose Ramirez

Team: Cleveland Guardians

Position: Third baseman

Home runs: 19

Farthest dinger: 447 feet

Julio Rodriguez

Team: Seattle Mariners

Position: Outfielder

Home runs: 16

Farthest dinger: 450 feet

Corey Seager

Team: Texas Rangers

Position: Shortstop

Home runs: 22

Farthest dinger: 435 feet

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Team: Atlanta Braves

Position: Outfielder

Home runs: 8

Farthest dinger: 464 feet

Pete Alonso

Team: New York Mets

Position: First baseman

Home runs: 24

Farthest dinger: 447 feet

Home Run Derby bracket

No. 1 Kyle Schwarber vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols

No. 5 Jose Ramirez vs. No. 4 Juan Soto

No. 3 Corey Seager vs. No. 6 Julio Rodriguez

No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Ronald Acuna Jr.

TV Info

Channel: ESPN

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Dodger Stadium

Location: Los Angeles, California