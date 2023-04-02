Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi State Bulldogs
Published

Mississippi State softball coach tosses base, gets in ump's face after home run gets reversed

Tyler Bratton walked over to baseball game after being ejected

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Mississippi State softball team was on the receiving end of a tough call during the Bulldogs’ game on Saturday against Arkansas.

Down four runs in the bottom of the third inning, Mississippi State batter Chloe Malau’ulu came up with one runner on base and slugged what appeared to be a home run over the right-field fence. However, the umpires called baserunner Macy Graf out at first base because she left the base early.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The home run never officially happened, and it sent assistant head coach Tyler Bratton into a frenzy.

Bratton marched down to first, picked up the base and threw it into the outfield. He then got in the face of one of the other umpires. Bratton was ejected but still had words with one of the umpires as he marched off the field.

COLLEGE BASEBALL UMP SUSPENDED FOR TERRIBLE CALL ALLEGES FANS HURLED RACIALLY CHARGED, ABUSIVE LANGUAGE AT HIM

Softball rules are a bit different from baseball in that a runner isn’t allowed to leave the base until the ball is released from the pitcher’s hand.

Mississippi State Bulldogs glove during a college softball game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the North Dakota State Bison on May 19, 2018, at Hillenbrand Stadium in Tucson, AZ.

Mississippi State Bulldogs glove during a college softball game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the North Dakota State Bison on May 19, 2018, at Hillenbrand Stadium in Tucson, AZ. (Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bratton would go over to watch the baseball team play and posted a video from his own Twitter account. He’s been with Mississippi State for nine seasons after he joined the program in late 2013. He became the associate head coach in July 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mississippi State would lose 11-0 in five innings. Arkansas would later finish the sweep of its conference opponent with a 5-4 victory.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.