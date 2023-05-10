Expand / Collapse search
NCAA
Published

Minnesota college baseball player ejected over wild bat flip after home run

Gustavus Adolphus College would clinch a share of the regular-season conference title

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
A Division III Minnesota college baseball player cut his team’s deficit to one run when he hit a homer on Monday and celebrated with one of the more outrageous bat flips in recent memory.

Drake Siens, who plays for Gustavus Adolphus College, watched his home run go over the left-field fence, and as he moved to his right to go around the bases, he launched the bat back toward his team’s dugout. St. Olaf College would have the one-run lead at that point of the third inning.

Siens’ bat toss would be the last thing he did in the game. As he came around third and touched home plate, the umpire ejected him. Gustavus Adolphus College manager Brad Baker ended up getting ejected as well after arguing with the umpire.

The play-by-play announcer on the call called the bat flip "minor, to say the least."

"It’s becoming more commonplace in this game, which in my opinion is just fine. Let the kids have fun if they want to celebrate with a bat flip," the announcer added.

Siens hit two home runs in the doubleheader against St. Olaf College. The team split the back-to-back and clinched a share of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title.

Gustavus Adolphus College plays Bethel on Thursday in the first round of the playoffs.

Siens is batting .394 with a 1.195 OPS and seven home runs this season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.