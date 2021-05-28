Packers insistent on keeping Aaron Rodgers despite QB's concerns about team's culture: report

The Green Bay Packers reportedly refuse to budge when it comes to trading Aaron Rodgers.

The team is still insisting they will not trade the 2020 NFL MVP, according to Pro Football Talk on Thursday, despite the quarterback’s assertion there is a culture issue within the organization.

Rodgers was reported not to be at the start of voluntary team workouts Monday, and he confirmed the report Monday when he appeared in an interview on "SportsCenter." Photos also surfaced of him gallivanting around Hawaii with his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, and their friends.

Rodgers spoke at length, for the first time, about his issues with the Packers.

"I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization," he said. "History is important and legacy of so many people who’ve come before you. But the people – that’s the most important thing. The people make an organization. People make a business and sometimes that gets forgotten. You know culture is built brick by brick. The foundation of it by the people. Not by the organization, not by the building, not by the corporation. It’s built by the people.

"I’ve been fortunate enough to play with a number of amazing, amazing people and got to work for amazing people as well. And it’s those people that build the foundation of those entities and I think sometimes we forget that."

Rodgers denied his issues stemmed from anything involving Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

"Look, with my situation … it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan [Love]. I love Jordan. He’s a great kid. Lotta fun to work together. I love the coaching staff, love my teammates," he said. "Love the fan base in Green Bay. Incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy. And maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character. It’s about a culture. It’s about doing things the right way. A lot of this was put in motion last year. The wrench was kind of just thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. This is kinda just the spill out of all that.

"But look, it is about the people and that’s the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the ‘60s with Lombardi with Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the ‘90s teams with coach [Mike] Holmgren and Favrey and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we’ve been on. It’s about the people."

Rodgers didn’t go as far to publicly ask out, but reports have swirled that he has no desire to play with the Packers.