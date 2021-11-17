Mike Tyson says he ‘died’ while tripping on toad venom

Toad venom must pack a punch.

Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion, said in an interview Tuesday that he "died" during his first trip with toad venom.

The former boxer met with the New York Post at a psychedelics conference in Miami. He said he had his first trip with venom from the Sonoran Desert Toad, or Bufo alvarius, about four years ago while feeling down and out. He said he was taking heavy drugs and drinking. He gained 100 pounds at the time.

He said he found the venom to be life-affirming.

"In my trips, I’ve seen that death is beautiful," he told the paper. "Life and death both have to be beautiful, but death has a bad rep. The toad has taught me that I’m not going to be here forever. There’s an expiration date."

The venom is produced during the toad’s defense secretions and contains 5-MeO-DMT, a psychoactive compound.

Forbes reported in February that the venom has resulted in thousands of these toads "being captured and milked of their venom," which is considered one of the most powerful psychoactive substances.

PennLive reported that the drug in the venom, N-dimethyltryptamine, is listed as a "Schedule I" controlled substance in the U.S., which is the most restricted and could produce serious side effects.

Tyson admitted that he first took the venom as a dare and has since used the venom about 53 times.

"It has made me more creative and helps me focus," he told the paper. "I’m more present as a businessman and entrepreneur."