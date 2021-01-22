Mike Tyson reveals what played a part in transformation

Mike Tyson has led one of the most controversial lives of any sports figure in history, and it was no surprise that his transformation back into a fit boxer stunned fans when he faced off against Roy Jones Jr. in their exhibition bout in November.

Tyson talked about what changed for him during a recent appearance on the "Below the Belt" podcast. He told host Brendan Schaub he ditched drugs completely and got refocused.

"That must of been my cocaine days," he said explaining what changed since the last time he was on the podcast several years ago. "That was probably just a day I zoned out. I stopped doing cocaine and drinking… I’m serious man, everything changed, my whole life."

Tyson added that it was his wife who helped him get back into training and redevelop a commitment to the sport.

"I'm born to do this. I'm born to do this, 'til I reach God status. I'm just born to do this man," he told Schaub. "Dying (in the ring). That's real talk man. That's real talk. I don't even know why I became this way. This is just what it is, this is how I'm built. I don't know why."

It’s unclear whether Tyson will fight again. His bout with Jones was a part of his legends league he had been trying to create. His next fight is rumored to be Evander Holyfield.

Last week, Holyfield said he was in talks with Tyson about a $200 million fight.