Mike Tyson confirms upcoming Lennox Lewis fight: report

The two boxers have faced off before, in 2002; Lewis won after knocking out Tyson in the eighth round

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Mike Tyson is stepping in the ring again – but this time he’ll be doing so with former three-time world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, according to a report.

Tyson, 54, told TMZ Sports on Tuesday night that a match between him and Lewis, 55, is set for some time in September. 

"I’m gonna fight Lennox Lewis," he told the outlet while out in Los Angeles. 

Fans will recall that Tyson was originally supposed to face Evander Holyfield on May 29 to complete their trilogy fight but the deal fell through in March over failed contract negotiations.

Lewis did not confirm the fight but he told TMZ Sports in February that he would be open to a fight with Tyson "if the public wanted it."

The two boxers have faced off once before, in 2002. Lewis won after knocking out Tyson in the eighth round.

Mike Tyson (L) and Lennox Lewis trade punches during round one of their WBC/IBF/IBO World Heavyweight Championship bout at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis, Tennessee, June 8, 2002.

Lewis competed from 1989 to 2003. He retired with a 44-2-1 record, with 32 of those wins coming by way of knockout.  

Tyson stepped out of retirement in November to take on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match. Triller was the prominent broadcaster for the event, but Tyson vowed after that he would never work with them again – raising questions about who will host September’s fight with Lewis.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.