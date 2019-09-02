Mike Trout reacts to details surrounding death of teammate Tyler Skaggs

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he was surprised to hear about the details surrounding the death of his former teammate Tyler Skaggs but it didn’t change his view of the pitcher.

A Texas medical examiner revealed last week that Skaggs died of an accidental overdose from a toxic concoction of fentanyl and oxycodone along with alcohol on July 1. Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his hotel room hours before the Angels were set to play the Texas Rangers.

“It's pretty crazy. Obviously, it doesn't change my view on Tyler,” Trout said Saturday. “He made a big impact on my life and this team.”

Trout added he was surprised that an Angels employee may have been involved. Texas police and an attorney the Skaggs family hired were investigating.

“When stuff comes out, you want to know if it's true. ... Obviously, if I knew I would definitely have said something or did something,” Trout said. “Just a tough situation when this came out. Tough to put your mind to it.”

Skaggs was found unresponsive by police at the Hilton Hotel in Southlake, Texas, shortly after 2 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. He died two days after his last start with the Angels, one of 15 he made in 2019.

The Angels selected Skaggs as a first-round pick in the 2009 big league draft, right out of high school. He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010 and made his Major League debut there, making 13 appearances over two seasons.

He was reacquired by the Angels in December 2013 and had won 25 games over five seasons with the team. Skaggs had signed a $3.7 million contract with the Angels in 2019.

He was born in Woodland Hills, Calif., and married his wife, Carli, at the end of the 2018 season. He lived in Santa Monica at the time of his death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.