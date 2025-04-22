Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs

Mike Francesa unloads on Knicks' offensive game plan in Game 2 loss

Francesa doesn't feel the Knicks' offense fares well even if they make it out of the 1st round

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York sports fans can be brutal against their teams, especially in the postseason. 

Mike Francesa, the New York sports radio legend, showed yet another example of that after the New York Knicks’ loss to the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of the first round, which evens up the NBA Playoffs series. 

During his Bet Rivers podcast on Monday, Francesa unloaded on the Knicks, specifically head coach Tom Thibodeau due to the team’s odd offense in his eyes. 

Jalen Brunson in Game 7

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts during the second-round playoff game against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden in New York, May 19, 2024. (Brad Penner-USA Today Sports)

"The stagnant four guys watching one guy play basketball is not an offense, and I don’t care what your name is," Francesa said, referencing point guard Jalen Brunson playing primarily in an isolated set up, with his teammates spaced apart on the floor around him. 

"And Brunson is not Michael Jordan."

Brunson has always been the focal point of the Knicks’ offense, but many on social media felt it was stale in the 100-94 loss at Madison Square Garden. 

DETROIT PISTONS WIN FIRST PLAYOFF GAME SINCE 2008 ECF, BEATING THE KNICKS IN GAME 2

He did finish with a game-high 37 points over his 44 minutes on the floor, going 12-of-27 shooting. However, he shot one-third of the team’s 81 field goals, and it ultimately wasn’t enough to notch a solid 2-0 lead heading into Game 3 in Detroit

"If this offense is just going to be Brunson bouncing the basketball for 15 seconds and then, if he’s double-teamed, he’ll flip a pass to somebody and hope they hit a long three, or he’s going to find a way to get to the foul line. Dive against a guy and get free shots. Flop to the ground," Francesa said.

Mikal Bridges had 19 points on 8-of-18 shooting, while Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby each had 10 points to round out the starting five. 

Jalen Brunson drives

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson during the playoff game against the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, May 2, 2024. (Bill Streicher-USA Today Sports)

One of Brunson’s main tactics when he has the ball is trying to draw fouls, because he is a solid free-throw shooter. He knocked 9-of-11 shots on Monday night. 

But Francesa doesn’t like that style of basketball. 

"How many times in one night is Brunson on the ground? Thirty-two? It’s not appealing basketball. It’s all about Brunson. Why do you think the other teams think he flops? He’s on the ground the whole game. That’s half the Knicks’ offense," he said.

Of course, it’s not a dire situation for New York just yet. The series is only two games into a best-of-seven set. 

Mike Francesa watches St. John's

Sports radio talk show host Mike Francesa at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York, Feb. 18, 2023. (Wendell Cruz-USA Today Sports)

But Francesa worries about a potential future series, perhaps with the reigning NBA-champion Boston Celtics, who would line up with New York in the second round if they were to win their first-round series. 

"Four guys are going to be standing around watching Brunson, you’re never going to beat a good team. You’re never going to beat the Celtics," Francesa said. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.