Michigan's Jim Harbaugh rolls up his sleeves, washes dishes during recruiting visit

Michigan is just a couple of weeks away from their bowl game against TCU but head coach Jim Harbaugh has seemingly kept busy with checking in on his 2023 recruits.

Erika Morgan, the mother of West Bloomfield, Michigan, three-star wide receiver recruit Semaj Morgan, posted a number of pictures to social media on Sunday documenting Harbaugh’s visit to their home over the weekend, which she called an "honor."

But one picture of the famed head coach has since gone viral.

In an image posted to Twitter, Harbaugh can be seen rolling his sleeves up and washing dinner dishes.

"At the Morgan household… you have to pull your weight!!!!" Morgan wrote in a tweet. "[Harbaugh] definitely pulled [his]. Thanks Coach for coming out, we really enjoyed you!!! You are truly [an] amazing guy!!!"

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound standout committed to the Wolverines last year as the No. 5 ranked wideout in the state at the time.

According to 247 Sports, he turned down 21 offers, including bids from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and West Virginia. He is currently the 11th-ranked recruit out of Michigan.

Morgan and fellow West Bloomfield teammate, offensive lineman Amir Herring, have both committed to Michigan for the 2023 season.