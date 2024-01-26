Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines

Michigan naming offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore head coach after Jim Harbaugh's departure: report

Moore went 3-0 during his time as acting head coach during one of Harbaugh's suspensions

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Jim Harbaugh wanted Sherrone Moore to replace him at Michigan, and it seems like he got his wish.

Reports say the school has promoted the offensive coordinator to become its next head coach.

Harbaugh left the Wolverines for the Los Angeles Chargers this week after nine seasons, the most recent resulting in a national championship.

Sherrone Moore conducts postgame interview

Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore after getting a win as acting head coach over the Penn State Nittany Lions Nov. 11, 2023, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.  (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"But not a better man to coach the team than Sherrone Moore. He has my vote, my support wholeheartedly. I feel like it’s in great hands," Harbaugh told The Detroit News.

Moore has spent the last six seasons with Michigan, and the 2023 season was his first as offensive coordinator after two years as co-offensive coordinator. 

Moore received valuable head coaching experience in 2023, going 3-0 as acting head coach while Harbaugh was suspended.

The new head coach was emotional after Michigan's win at Penn State shortly after Harbaugh's second suspension began as punishment for the team's sign-stealing scandal.

Sherrone Moore coaches Michigan

Michigan acting head coach and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore on the sideline during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions Nov. 11, 2023, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.  (Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I want to thank the Lord. I want to thank Coach Harbaugh," Moore said after that Nov. 11 game. "I love you, man. I love the s--- out of you, man. Did this for you. For this university. The president. Our AD. We got the best players, the best university, the best alumni in the country. Love you guys."

Harbaugh departs Michigan with a record of 89-25 after three consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff

Sherrone Moore coaches against Washington

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP national championship game at NRG Stadium Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston.  (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

This is Moore's first head coaching gig. Before joining Michigan in 2018, he spent time with Central Michigan and Louisville.

The Wolverines were the sixth team in college football history to go 15-0. They defeated No. 2 Ohio State, No. 18 Iowa, No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Washington in their final four games.

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.

