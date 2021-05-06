Michigan HS baseball player dies after ‘freak accident’ at second base

A Michigan high school baseball player has died after he was knocked unconscious during a "freak accident" at second base.

Cooper Gardner, a junior at Bath High School, died at home Sunday, nearly two weeks after the incident during a game against Portland St. Patrick, the Lansing State Journal reported.

"I never would have thought it would lead to this," junior varsity coach Michael Collins told the newspaper.

Gardner had dropped down to catch a ball to tag a player trying to steal second base, but the runner kneed his head and fell on top of him, the outlet reported.

"What can only be described as a freak accident, Cooper was knocked unconscious for about 40 minutes," said a GoFundMe page.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for traumatic brain injury as well as heart and lung complications, according to the fundraising page.

Gardner spent six days in the intensive care unit before he was moved to a regular hospital room and released home, the outlet reported.

It’s unclear what caused his death on Sunday.

Collins remembered him as always positive and and a "good student."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you had a bad day, you could go to practice and see his smiling face and all is right in the world," Collins told the paper.