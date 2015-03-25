Expand / Collapse search
Michigan authorities say it will be days before they learn more about ex-QB Finnerty's death

BALDWIN, Mich. – It may be next week at the earliest before authorities learn more about what caused the death of a former star college quarterback in the woods of western Michigan.

Lake County Undersheriff Dennis Robinson says no new information is expected Friday. Cullen Finnerty was found dead Tuesday, two days after he turned up missing while fishing alone during a weekend trip with family about 65 miles north of Grand Rapids.

Foul play is not suspected. The 30-year-old Finnerty won three Division II national championships at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, the last in 2006.

An autopsy didn't immediately reveal a cause of death. The undersheriff says more tests are being analyzed by a medical examiner.

Finnerty's funeral is planned for Tuesday in Brighton.