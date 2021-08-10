Michael Thomas hits send on tweet suggesting Saints are trying to ruin his reputation

Michael Thomas got to subtweeting this morning, and it feels like there’s a rift between the Saints and him. This comes just a month after reports surfaced that Thomas wasn’t picking up calls from the team after sustaining an ankle injury in 2020.

He’s apparently calling BS on that one.

And "tell your side of the story"? Put your money where your mouth is and hop on Instagram live.

This post comes across like a threat that if the Saints don’t pipe down about his character, then he’ll bring the house down publicly. Probably not a great idea if he has any plans to be a Saint into 2021, though he may not now with Jameis Winston under center.

We’re ready for the lid to come off this thing, and knowing how emotional Michael Thomas can get, it shouldn’t be too long.