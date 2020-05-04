Michael Jordan on young Kobe Bryant before 1998 NBA All-Star Game: 'He don't let the game come to him'

One of the moments that resonated with fans during Sunday’s episodes of “The Last Dance” was the late Kobe Bryant’s appearance in the film in which he’s shown playing against Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA All-Star Game.

Bryant had made his first All-Star Game and at the time it was thought to have been Jordan’s last. Jordan made some interesting comments about the 19-year-old Bryant while in the locker room.

“That little Laker boy’s gonna take everybody one-on-one…he don’t let the game come to him. He just go out there and take it….I’m going to make this a one-on-one,” Jordan said before the game.

“I'm going to make this s—t happen. I'm going to make this a one-on-one game.'”

The Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference, 135-114, at Madison Square Garden. Jordan scored 23 points and won the MVP. Bryant scored 18 points, which led the West.

Jordan and Bryant met on the court after the game and the Bulls star told Bryant, “I’ll see you down the road.”

Bryant spoke about his time with Jordan during the documentary. He said early in his career he was just known as some player who shot a few airballs and it was Jordan who helped him.

“And at that point, Michael provided a lot of guidance for me. Like, I had a question about shooting his turnaround shot, so I asked him about it," Bryant said. "And he gave me a great, detailed answer. But on top of that, he said, 'If you ever need anything, give me a call.’”