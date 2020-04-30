Michael Jordan could 'average between 50 and 60 a game' in today's NBA, agent says

Michael Jordan was the best player on the basketball court during the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s, and his agent said Wednesday the former Chicago Bulls superstar would dominate in today’s NBA.

David Falk told NBC Sports Washington’s “The Junkies” that the rules in the NBA currently would allow Jordan to be even better than he was during his era. Falk cited the lack of defense and the no hand-checking rules.

“With virtually zero defense, no hand-checking, I think if Jordan played today, if he was in his prime in today's rules, I think he'd average between 50 and 60 a game. I think he'd shoot 75 percent from the floor. If you couldn't hand-check him, he would be completely unstoppable,” Falk said.

“Now that I watch [“The Last Dance” documentary], I realize that, unless you're legally blind, you can't possibly think that there's another player who ever played the game that's remotely in the league that he's in. Nobody.”

Falk said he hopes the documentary puts to rest that LeBron James, the best player of his own generation, is better than Jordan was.

“I hope personally, and I'm sure it won't, that the doc ends all talk about like is Jordan competitive with LeBron? He's in a different league. If you don't see that with your eyes, maybe the doctor's office can help because you should have an eye test,” Falk told the station.

Jordan was a 14-time All-Star, 10-time scoring champion, five-time MVP and won six championships in 15 seasons. He was 6-0 in the NBA Finals. James is a 16-time All-Star, four-time MVP, one-time scoring champion and has three championships under his belt. He’s 3-6 in the NBA Finals.