Miami fans rescue dangling cat in heart-wrenching moment

Fans at the Hard Rock Stadium watching Miami take on Appalachian State on Saturday night had their attention briefly turned toward a cat rescue inside the venue.

Video from fans at the stadium showed the cat dangling from the side of a balcony in the corner of one of the end zone. The cat then let go and drops down to fans holding an American flag below.

As fans screamed watching the cat fall, the animal bounced off the flag and down to safety. One fan picked the cat up and held it over his head. The crowd went wild.

The Hurricanes were looking for their first win of the season after getting blown out by Alabama in their first game of the season last week.

With the game mostly through the first half, Appalachian State was leading Miami 14-12. Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice was 8-for-13 with 63 passing yards. Camerun Peoples was leading the team with 58 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Virgil also returned a missed field goal kick for a touchdown as well.

Donald Chaney Jr. had a rushing touchdown to get Miami on the board. The team also had a field goal and a safety to their credit.