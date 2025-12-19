Expand / Collapse search
Miami Hurricanes

Miami basketball’s Marcus Allen begins chemotherapy after cancer diagnosis, will miss rest of season

Allen was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Marcus Allen, a sophomore guard on the Miami men's basketball team, will step away from the court to focus on his health.

Allen was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy, the team announced Friday. Allen will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

The Florida native and University of Missouri transfer joined the Hurricanes ahead of the 2025-26 season. Miami opened the year with six transfers on its roster.

Marcus Allen gets a rebound in a game

Miami player Marcus Allen grabs a rebound in the first half against the Jacksonville Dolphins Nov. 3, 2025, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. (Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Marcus is an incredible person and teammate, and we will do everything we can to support him and his amazing family during this difficult time," Hurricanes coach Jai Lucas said via The Associated Press. 

"Marcus brings toughness and selflessness to our locker room every day, and those same qualities will help him defeat this disease. Our entire program will continue to support Marcus in any way that we can as he focuses on his health."

Allen's family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support. 

"We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during an extremely difficult time for our family," the family said in a statement posted on a GoFundMe launched in support of Allen.

"We thank God for his continued Grace, Mercy and Favor. We wait in anticipation for the miracle healing to take place. We are standing on FAITH."

Marcus Allen during a Miami basketball game

Miami Hurricanes guard Marcus Allen controls the basketball against the Delaware State Hornets during the first half at Watsco Center Nov. 23, 2025, in Coral Gables, Fla. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

Allen appeared in eight games this season, averaging 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds. Last month's game against Georgetown marked Allen's final appearance of the year.

Marcus Allen looks on

Miami Hurricanes guard Marcus Allen during a game against the Delaware State Hornets in the first half at Watsco Center Nov. 23, 2025, in Coral Gables, Fla. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

The Hurricanes enter Sunday's home game against North Florida with a 10-2 record.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

