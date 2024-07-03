Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets

Mets star was scratched from lineup thanks to cleats he ordered last minute

J.D. Martinez has an .853 OPS in his 14th MLB season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
There is now another bizarre injury within the New York Mets.

Just one day after Brandon Nimmo was hospitalized after fainting in his hotel room, J.D. Martinez was mysteriously scratched with what the team said was a sore ankle.

It doesn't seem like it's anything long term, but Martinez said it was due to a pair of cleats he had worn on Monday.

JD Martinez after home run

J.D. Martinez #28 of the New York Mets runs the bases after he hits a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the tenth inning at Nationals Park on July 01, 2024 in Washington, DC.  (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Martinez said he had to opt for a last-second order on Amazon because the model he usually wears was delayed in delivery.

"If I’m being quite frank, I haven’t gotten my shipment of cleats in, and I had to try a new cleat yesterday…" Martinez said Tuesday night. "I woke up this morning and my ankle was sore... Went to go hit in the cage, and there was a sharp pain in my ankle."

That was when Martinez decided he needed a day off.

Martinez said he uses a new pair of Adidas cleats every three or four days, but the new pair had an extra metal spike that he feels causes the soreness.

JD Martinez

J.D. Martinez #28 of the New York Mets in action against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on June 26, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City.  (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

"Just moving and hitting on a brand-new shoe is different," he said.

Martinez said he has since removed the excess spike, but prefers that his usual cleats come in.

The Mets missed Martinez for the first nine innings, but they scored five runs in the 10th inning to take down their NL East rival Washington Nationals, 7-2.

Martinez is hitting .278 with an .853 OPS in 56 games played this season. He missed nearly a month due to signing so late in the offseason that the Mets put him in extended spring training. He then suffered an injury that caused him to miss more time.

JD Martinez after strikeout

J.D. Martinez #28 of the New York Mets in action against Yainer Diaz #21 of the Houston Astros at Citi Field on June 30, 2024 in New York City. The Astros defeated the Mets 10-5 in eleven innings.  (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Mets have fought right back into the postseason discussion after winning 18 of their last 24 games. Their 42-41 overall record puts them at just a game back of the final wild card spot.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.