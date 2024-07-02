Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets

Mets' Brandon Nimmo misses game after fainting, hitting head inside hotel bathroom

Nimmo returned to the lineup on July 2

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
After waking up confused inside a hotel bathroom early Monday morning, outfielder Brandon Nimmo was forced to sit out of the New York Mets game at Nationals Park later that evening.

Nimmo fainted in the room and hit his head as he fell to the floor. First-year Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Nimmo cut his forehead, but confirmed the outfielder was able to avoid a concussion.

"He went through all the tests this morning," Mendoza said. "Wanted to make sure we weren’t missing anything. Luckily everything came back negative, so I think we got lucky there."

Brandon Nimmo celebrates

Brandon Nimmo #9 of the New York Mets celebrates his seventh inning two run home run against the Houston Astros at Citi Field on June 30, 2024 in New York City. The home run was Nimmos 100th in the major leagues.  (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Nimmo recalled waking up shortly after 5 a.m. because he was not feeling well. At some point after he made his way to the bathroom, he cramped up and fainted.

When he came to and got up from the floor, he was bleeding from the head and wasn't sure why. He called the Mets' trainers, who went to his room to assist him.

Brandon Nimmo singles vs Brewers

New York Mets Brandon Nimmo watches his single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 4-0. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Nimmo was then taken to a hospital, where he underwent testing. He arrived at the ballpark later Monday afternoon with a bandage on his forehead. He told reporters that the bandage was largely a precaution.

"He’s got a pretty big cut," Mendoza said.

Brandon Nimmo runs home

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo runs home while scoring on a double by Pete Alonso to break a 6-6- tie against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Jeff McNeil replaced Nimmo in left field on Monday. Nimmo returned to the Mets lineup on Tuesday night and finished the game with two hits.

Nimmo is in his ninth season with the Mets. The 31-year-old is hitting .247 with 13 homers, a team-high 52 RBIs and an .824 OPS in 78 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.