Mets set to sign All-Star Luis Severino after rough season with crosstown rivals: reports

Two-time MLB All-Star Luis Severino won’t have to travel too far for his next game as the former New York Yankees pitcher is reportedly set to join the crosstown rival New York Mets.

Severino and the Mets are finalizing a 1-year, $13 million deal, according to multiple reports. The 29-year-old Dominican righty will be looking for a fresh start after a tough 2023 season with the Yankees.

He pitched in 19 games and recorded a 6.65 ERA with 79 strikeouts. While it wasn’t exactly the best season of his career, Severino has been hampered by injuries since 2020.

Severino was placed on the injury list in February 2020 with a torn ulnar collateral ligament that forced him to have Tommy John surgery. He missed the entirety of the shortened season, which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In June 2021, Severino suffered a groin injury during a rehab start and then suffered another setback two months later. The Yankees finally activated Severino in September 2021. He made four appearances, pitching six innings and striking out eight.

He returned to the mound as a starter in 2022 and appeared to be back in form. He had a 3.18 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 19 games. His struggles then came in 2023 and he was placed on the IL in September with an oblique strain.

Once the deal is official, he will join a Mets rotation that’s projected to include Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, Tylor Megill and Joey Lucchesi. New York is also reportedly targeting Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.