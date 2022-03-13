Mets' Max Scherzer celebrated after MLB lockout ended: 'I drank a lot'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer arrived at the team’s training complex Friday before throwing a bullpen session as he prepares to make his New York debut next month.

Scherzer recently told reporters that he felt "weird" pulling into the parking lot and entering on the home side because he spent several seasons as a member of the Washington Nationals. But he’s focused on getting acclimated and familiar with everyone at the training complex.

Labor negotiations finally came to an end last week, and Scherzer was a huge part of it. The league reached an agreement after a 99-day lockout, so it was only fitting that Scherzer celebrated properly.

"I drank a lot," Scherzer laughed while telling reporters, via Audacy.com .

Scherzer is excited about his Mets debut, but he was more focused on getting the best deal for the MLB players.

"Never really thought in those terms," Scherzer explained. "Was always thinking about what was best for baseball, making the game right and functioning properly. That’s where the focus was."

But now that baseball is back, Scherzer said it’s time to turn his focus to the game.

"We gotta realize that we got baseball back," he said. "The fans here want to talk about baseball. I’m out here getting ready for the season, and the whole time during the negotiations … ramping up as well. I was able to get some live BPs into the point where I feel like I have a pretty good shot to get to 100 pitches by Opening Day … that’s what the players are excited about now … our mission to get to Opening Day."