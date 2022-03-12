MLB extends Trevor Bauer's absence from Dodgers after lockout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the MLB lockout was lifted Thursday and players beginning to report to spring training this weekend, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer won’t be among them.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to extend Bauer’s administrative leave for another seven days — from March 13 to March 19 — preventing the right-handed pitcher from reporting to the Dodgers’ spring training facility, ESPN reports.

Administrative leave, in this case, is a non-disciplinary measure that guarantees a player his salary and service time while investigations continue for an additional 10 days. OutKick previously reported the league first put Bauer on paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. It was announced he would be out for the remainder of the season in September 2021.

Bauer spent the final months of the 2021 regular season on administrative leave — while contesting sexual assault allegations that surfaced in June 2021 that he and his lawyers denied — and still faces potential discipline from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who can suspend players under the domestic violence policy.

Last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said the 31-year-old pitcher will not face any criminal charges in the county’s court system.

Bauer posted a video to YouTube titled "The Truth," shortly after the ruling by the DA’s office was made.

"I am not this person this woman, her lawyers, and certain members of the media have painted me to be," he said in the video.

The conclusion of the criminal investigation — which came more than five months after an L.A. judge dismissed the woman’s request for a restraining order — allowed the league to interview Bauer, but at the time, the lockout amid ongoing negotiations with the MLBPA over a new collective bargaining agreement complicated matters.

ESPN reports the league has not yet interviewed Bauer or discussed potential suspensions because of the 99-day lockout, which was lifted Thursday.

Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in February 2021 — he finished the season with an 8-5 record in 17 starts, with 137 strikeouts and 37 walks, and an ERA of 2.59, in 107 2/3 innings.

ESPN reports Bauer made his full $38 million salary in 2021 despite spending half the season on administrative leave and can make up to $47 million in 2022.

Before knowing the pitcher had been placed back on administrative leave, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked whether the pitcher would be in camp and didn’t rule out the possibility.

"I don’t want to completely close the door on him potentially being in spring training because I just don’t know enough," Roberts said, per ESPN.