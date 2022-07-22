Mets’ Jacob deGrom ‘feeling good’ after simulated game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets are inching closer to having two CY Young winners at the top of their pitching rotation.

On Thursday, Mets starter Jacob deGrom threw 60 pitches in a simulated game in Port St. Lucie, Florida, a few days after experiencing soreness in his throwing shoulder.

The pitcher was initially scheduled to throw his simulated game on Tuesday but postponed the outing out of an abundance of caution.

ASTROS SWEEP YANKEES’ DOUBLEHEADER AS SECOND HALF OF MLB’S REGULAR SEASON GETS UNDERWAY

The two-time CY Young winner has yet to appear in a game this season after experiencing a stress fracture in his right scapula during spring training. It was reported that the right-hander was "feeling good" after the simulated game.

As he attempts a return to the Mets after the All-Star break, deGrom has now appeared in three rehab starts.

METS’ JACOB DEGROM MAY HAVE INTERESTING SUITOR IF HE OPTS OUT OF DEAL: REPORT

"It hasn’t been that much fun," deGrom said after his outing on July 14, according to MLB.com. "I’m trying to stick to the process. I want to be up there helping the [Mets]. … With this injury, it was kind of cut and dry -- 'Hey, you’ve got to take this amount of time and slowly work your way back.' It stinks being out, but getting close now, so [I’m] definitely ready to be back up there."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York comes out of the All-Star break with a record of 58-35 and 2.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mets’ starting rotation was recently bolstered by the return of Max Scherzer, who missed seven weeks after suffering a left oblique strain in a May 18 start against the St. Louis Cardinals. Scherzer has allowed three earned runs in 19.1 innings since his return at the beginning of July.