Mets fans' applause for Tylor Megill turns to boos for umpire as pitcher gets inspected

New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill made his major league debut on Wednesday night and held the Atlanta Braves to two runs in about five innings of work in the team’s 7-3 win.

Megill threw 92 pitches, including 53 strikes He struck out four and only allowed a two-run home run to Ender Inciarte in the fifth inning of the game. Mets manager Luis Rojas decided to replace Megill with Miguel Castro after the home run.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The crowd at Citi Field gave Megill a standing ovation – at least for a brief moment.

The cheers turned to boos for the umpire who was standing at the base line waiting for Megill so he can inspect the rookie pitcher for grip-enhancing substances.

"Talk about a buzzkill. He’s getting this great ovation walking off and they’re going to do a strip search," SNY broadcaster Gary Cohen said on the Mets’ broadcast.

LINDOR, CONFORTO, NEW PITCHERS LEAD METS PAST BRAVES 7-3

The inspections are a part of MLB’s crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances. Each pitcher must be checked after coming out of the game. Megill was no exception. He didn’t appear to be bothered by the check as he left his first start.

"A lot of emotions. It was exciting. It was fun. It was competitive. Couldn't ask for anything more while I was out there," Megill said. "I wanted to go full force and just go out there and make a statement and help the team win."

New York called Megill up from the minors to replace Joey Lucchesi – who is set for Tommy John surgery.

"I'm impressed with his poise," Rojas said. "He threw the ball so well."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run home run in the second inning to help break the game open. He finished with three RBIs. Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith and James McCann also contributed to the scoring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.