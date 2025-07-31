Mercury star rips Fever fans for booing DeWanna Bonner, who bailed on team after 9 games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner returned to Indianapolis on Wednesday night in her first game against the Indiana Fever since the two sides split earlier in the season.

When Bonner checked into the game, she received some boos from the Fever crowd. She scored four points in 21 minutes as Indiana picked up the win over Phoenix, 107-101.

The boos didn’t sit right with Mercury star Kahleah Copper. The four-time All-Star and WNBA champion thought Bonner handled the boos well, but she didn’t understand why the jeers happened in the first place.

"I just don't understand. Like, she's a legend. All the things she's done for the league, and just then the disrespect, I just can't get down with it. They booed her. She didn't say a word to the crowd. People talked some trash to her, but we had her back," Copper said, via the Indy Star.

"It's just very distasteful what their fan base is doing when it comes to DB. She is just the sweetest soul. The situation didn't work for her. It just wasn't what she wanted or whatever, but we don't need all of that. It's just unnecessary."

Fever fans drew ire from WNBA players around the league. Earlier in the year, one fan in Indianapolis was accused of making hateful comments toward Chicago Sky players. The WNBA found no evidence of the claim.

Bonner was among the new faces who joined the Fever in the offseason following five seasons with the Connecticut Sun.

She only ended up playing nine games with Indiana. She said upon her release that the "fit" wasn’t right.

Bonner returned to the Mercury where she started her career soon after her release.