©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Phoenix Mercury

Mercury star rips Fever fans for booing DeWanna Bonner, who bailed on team after 9 games

Bonner signed with the Fever in the offseason but left after 'fit' issues

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner returned to Indianapolis on Wednesday night in her first game against the Indiana Fever since the two sides split earlier in the season.

When Bonner checked into the game, she received some boos from the Fever crowd. She scored four points in 21 minutes as Indiana picked up the win over Phoenix, 107-101.

DeWanna Bonner vs Mystics

Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner, #14, shoots the ball over Washington Mystics guard Jade Melbourne, #5, in the second half at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C., on July 27, 2025. (Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images)

The boos didn’t sit right with Mercury star Kahleah Copper. The four-time All-Star and WNBA champion thought Bonner handled the boos well, but she didn’t understand why the jeers happened in the first place.

"I just don't understand. Like, she's a legend. All the things she's done for the league, and just then the disrespect, I just can't get down with it. They booed her. She didn't say a word to the crowd. People talked some trash to her, but we had her back," Copper said, via the Indy Star.

"It's just very distasteful what their fan base is doing when it comes to DB. She is just the sweetest soul. The situation didn't work for her. It just wasn't what she wanted or whatever, but we don't need all of that. It's just unnecessary."

Kahleah Copper dribbles

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper, #2, dribbles the ball in the second half at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C., on July 27, 2025. (Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images)

Fever fans drew ire from WNBA players around the league. Earlier in the year, one fan in Indianapolis was accused of making hateful comments toward Chicago Sky players. The WNBA found no evidence of the claim. 

Bonner was among the new faces who joined the Fever in the offseason following five seasons with the Connecticut Sun.

She only ended up playing nine games with Indiana. She said upon her release that the "fit" wasn’t right.

Caitlin Clark on the bench

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, yells in excitement on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Bonner returned to the Mercury where she started her career soon after her release.

